royals

Pres. Trump calls Meghan Markle 'nasty' when asked about critical comments

LONDON -- Meghan Markle is still on maternity leave and will be sitting out President Donald Trump's state visit, but a British tabloid is stirring things up by calling Trump's attention to years-old comments Markle made about him.

In a 2016 pre-election interview with Comedy Central, Markle did not hold back, slamming Trump as a misogynist and adding that he is "so vocal about it." The interview was taped before Markle joined the royal family.

A reporter from The Sun brought up Markle's comments to Trump this week, telling the president in a recorded interview, "She said she would move to Canada if you got elected. It turned out she moved to Britain."

"A lot of people are moving here, so what can I say?" Trump responded. "I didn't know she was nasty."

"Nasty" is a word Trump has used before to dismiss Hillary Clinton and Sen. Kamala Harris. The term has been adopted like a badge of honor by women who oppose Trump.

The president and his allies pushed back Sunday against the suggestion that Trump was calling Markle herself nasty.

"I never called Meghan Markle "nasty." Made up by the Fake News Media, and they got caught cold! Will @CNN, @nytimes and others apologize? Doubt it!" Trump tweeted Sunday.



"The media will stop at nothing to concoct a negative story about President Trump, throwing journalistic integrity out the window," a spokeswoman for Trump's 2020 campaign told ABC News. The campaign pointed out that Trump also said positive things about Markle in the same Sun interview.

When asked about how having an American in the royal family could impact diplomatic relations between the United States and England, Trump said, "I think it is nice and I am sure she will do excellently. She'll be very good. "
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyroyalsroyal familymeghan markleu.s. & worldpresident donald trumpeurope
ROYALS
Royal baby Archie christened at private Windsor ceremony
What to know ahead of baby Archie's christening
Princess Diana would have been 58 on Monday
Yankees give Harry, Meghan tiny jersey for baby Archie
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Boy recounts helping sister flee laundromat when SoCal earthquake hit
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Exotic bird turns out to be seagull doused in curry
Family of man killed during Compton shootout wants answers
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
Activists worry about potential abuse of face scans for ICE
Show More
SoCal contractor reveals lessons learned about earthquake insurance
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Kids with hand differences show how to climb rocks without hands
California to pay off nearly $60 million in student loans for doctors
More TOP STORIES News