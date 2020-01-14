Society

President Trump, First Lady receive warm reception at college football championship

NEW ORLEANS -- President Donald Trump turned into a sports fan for an evening as he attended the College Football Playoff championship game Monday between No. 1 LSU and No. 3 Clemson.

The president and first lady walked onto the field shortly before the game for the singing of the national anthem. Fans from both teams cheered him loudly. Some greeted him with cheers of "USA, USA." Others chanted "four more years."

Trump has routinely sparred with professional athletes during his two years in office. College football has managed to avoid such political controversies.

The Trumps left before the fourth quarter. LSU won the game 42-25.

In October, Trump was loudly booed and met with "lock him up" chants at Game 5 of the World Series in Washington D.C. In December, he was on the field for the coin toss at the annual football game between Army and Navy.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societypresident donald trumpcollege football
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 shot, 2 killed at Ontario apartment complex
Newsom to continue 'homeless tour' in SoCal
Video captures deadly collision involving off-duty LASD detective
Astros GM, manager fired for sign-stealing during 2017 championship season
Opossum viciously beaten at South Carolina golf course
LAUSD cooperating in murder investigation of 6-year-old boy
Boy finds deputy's loaded gun inside Airbnb
Show More
Sewage spill leads to closure of beaches in Long Beach
10 'tiny homes' planned for Riverside's homeless
Teens face charges after allowing toddler to inhale vaping device
Iran announces arrests over downing of Ukrainian plane
Family Feud contestant gets $10k of Popeyes after wrong answer
More TOP STORIES News