SoCal Strong

Twin actresses start charity venture to distribute craft kits to patients in children's hospitals

Young actresses London and Sedona Fuller are making a difference!
By Sierra Stoltzfus
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Twins London and Sedona Fuller have started a new charity venture to bring light to patients in children's hospitals by distributing craft kits to them. The 9-year-old actresses have distributed more than 400 craft kits across eight different hospitals around the country.

"We wanted to give these kids a chance to smile...our mission is completed if we get them to smile," said London.

Each "Wrap a Rock" craft kit is delivered with everything the patients need to create a decorative display that can hold a personal photo. Supplies in the kit include smooth stones for painting, paint marker pens and insulated wire to create a personal photo holder.

"It makes me feel good because I like making people smile," said Sedona.

London and Sedona are known for their roles alongside Brie Larson in "Captain Marvel" and Charlize Theron in "Bombshell." Other film and television credits include "Modern Family," "Orville" and "Parenthood."

The twins are partnering with the Lollipop Theater Network which has many celebrity supporters including Blake Lively, Jack Black and Zendaya. They are a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to bringing current movies and entertainment to children who are confined to hospitals across the country due to chronic or life-threatening illnesses.

"I just hope this is a sign for the new generation that we're gonna have a better path ahead of us," said Evelyn Locolano, co-founder of Lollipop Theater Network.

Donations to help fund the craft kits can be made at London and Sedona's website. Every donor will receive their name on one of the craft kits as an acknowledgement of their help.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycharitychildrenchildren's hospital los angelessocal strongnonprofit
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Twin actresses distribute craft kits to children's hospitals
SOCAL STRONG
SoCal company builds space-saving desks for at-home learning
CA law allows cooks to sell dishes from home with county approval
Online dance program embraces children with special needs
'Cheer a Senior' program helps residents with essentials, companionship
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Nail salons, malls, cardrooms allowed to reopen in LA County
Live COVID briefings from elected and public health officials
Suspect arrested, charged with attempted murder for Compton ambush shooting
Second boy dies in apparent street racing crash in Westlake Village; suspect ID'ed
LA County takes step toward reopening some schools
'Healthy' college student dies from COVID-19 complications, officials say
Federal judge blocks big fee hikes for citizenship, other benefits
Show More
Why you pay taxes, and rich Americans don't always have to
Dodgers confident going into NL wild-card series vs Brewers
Marine jet crashes after clipping refueling tanker in Coachella Valley
Pelosi, Mnuchin plan last-ditch meeting on stimulus bill
Metallica donates $250K to West Coast wildfire relief
More TOP STORIES News