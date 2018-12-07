SOCIETY

Tyler Perry pays off $430K of layaway items at 2 Walmart stores in Georgia

EMBED </>More Videos

Tyler Perry spread some holiday cheer by paying off layaway items.

ATLANTA --
Tyler Perry decided to spread some holiday cheer by paying off all of the layaway items at two different Walmart stores.

Walmart confirmed to ABC News that Perry wrote checks totaling more than $430,000 between the two stores in Atlanta and Douglasville, Georgia, on Thursday.

Perry was inspired when he saw a story on Good Morning America Thursday about the owner of the New Orleans Saints paying off layaway items at a Walmart in New Orleans.

According to a post on his Instagram account, Perry meant for the act of kindness to remain anonymous, but was happy to help.

"I know it's a hard time, a lot of people are struggling, I'm just really, really grateful to be able to be in a position to do this, so God bless you, go get your stuff, Merry Christmas," Perry said.

Perry said in order for people to pick up their items, they will have to pay one penny.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyholidaycelebritywalmartfeel goodgood newschristmas giftu.s. & worldGeorgia
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
3 choice hip-hop events in Los Angeles this weekend
This day in history: Pearl Harbor attacked
Top stories from ABC7 on Instagram
Holiday light displays in Southern California
More Society
Top Stories
Evacuation orders lifted in Trabuco Canyon, road closure remains
Hart steps down as Oscars host over his past anti-gay tweets
SoCal leukemia patient gives birth to twins after finding perfect donor match
VIDEO: Man violently swings at woman, daughter in DTLA
Meet the anti-drug task force battling the opioid epidemic in LA
SoCal storm: Rainfall record set in downtown LA
Ex-MLB players Luis Valbuena, Jose Castillo killed in car crash
Burbank, La Tuna Canyon roads a muddy mess
Show More
Time Warner Center, including CNN, evacuated due to bomb threat
Snow temporarily closes Grapevine, causes traffic buildup
Rushing river of mud turns ocean waves black near Woolsey Fire burn scar
Mom, daughter found dead in Monrovia identified
LA police seek person of interest after beer kegs go missing
More News