Society

Ice Cube to be honored by UCLA Anderson School of Management

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Ice Cube is expected to be honored by the UCLA Anderson School of Management.

The rapper, actor, director and entrepreneur will be given the 2020 Game Changer Award, which recognizes influential business leaders in the media.

The group says Ice Cube, who's real name is O'Shea Jackson, is the living embodiment of innovation, forming the hip hop group N.W.A alongside Dr. Dre and Eazy-E in the 80's.

Since then, the rapper went on to star in films including, "Boyz in the Hood," "Friday" and "Barbershop."

The award will be presented at the Center for Management of Enterprise in Media, Entertainment & Sports annual Pulse Conference at UCLA on Feb. 28.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societylos angelesuclaentrepreneurshipentertainmentmoviesbusinessrapperactoraward
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Van Nuys road rage: Juvenile arrested after fleeing to Armenia
Trump visiting SoCal next week, White House says
Kobe Bryant foundation renamed to honor Gianna
Missing girl Faye Swetlik found dead; man's body also found
Houston Astros players apologize for cheating scandal
DMV joins forces with TSA, LAX ahead of REAL ID deadline
Students sue to block transgender athletes from girls sports
Show More
Car goes airborne in crash caught on camera in Long Beach
Drought returns to California due to dry winter
Jan. 2020 was the hottest January on record, NOAA says
66,000 marijuana convictions to be dismissed, LA County DA says
Barr blasts Trump's tweets: 'Impossible for me to do my job'
More TOP STORIES News