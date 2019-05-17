Society

UCLA medical center employees strike over outsourcing of jobs

By
WESTWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Hundreds of UCLA medical center employees worried about their jobs held a strike Thursday, marching down Westwood Boulevard amid wet conditions.

"We're now overworked, we're underpaid and we're understaffed, and then when we try to ask for more staff they're offering us contracted workers in a lot of departments, and that's not what we need," dietician Daniel Mein said.

The workers serve in support positions to doctors and nurses. Strikes like the one held Thursday are happening at UC medical centers across the state.

Hospital administrators say it's not about outsourcing, but salary increases the system cannot afford.

UC administrators say the union is demanding an eight percent annual wage increase, triple what other staff have received.

Administrators also maintain workers would be better served by spending more time at the negotiating table rather than striking.

The strike was the fifth held in the past year.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societywestwoodlos angeleslos angeles countyuclaucstrikelabor unions
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Exotic bird turns out to be seagull doused in curry
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
Activists worry about potential abuse of face scans for ICE
SoCal contractor reveals lessons learned about earthquake insurance
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Show More
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Kids with hand differences show how to climb rocks without hands
California to pay off nearly $60 million in student loans for doctors
Young photographer captures L.A.'s homeless to humanize issue
New state budget gives L.A. millions to fight homelessness
More TOP STORIES News