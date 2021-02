EMBED >More News Videos Eso Won Books in Leimert Park is a Black-owned bookstore that focuses on providing Black information and Black literature.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Teachers play a huge role helping students understand the significance of Black history, and the importance of making that a crucial part of their curriculum.As Black History Month kicks off, Eyewitness News turned to UCLA Professor of Education Dr. Tyrone Howard for his thoughts on how to bring those conversations into the classroom.In the video above, Dr. Howard discusses the need for Black History Month in 2021 and ways to recognize Black history.