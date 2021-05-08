good news

$26 million SuperLotto Plus ticket sold in Norwalk remains unclaimed, set to expire May 13

Lottery ticket worth $26 million sold at Norwalk gas station

NORWALK, Calif. (KABC) -- A SuperLotto Plus ticket worth $26 million sold at a Norwalk gas station last year remains unclaimed, and the lucky winner has only days left to claim the prize.

The winning numbers were 23, 36, 12, 31, 13, and the mega number of 10.

The ticket was sold back on November 14 at an ARCO AM/PM located at 10602 E. Imperial Highway.

According to the California Lottery officials, SuperLotto Plus jackpots must be claimed no later than 180 days from the winning draw date.

That means May 13 is the last day to claim the prize. Lottery officials are asking players to check their tickets.

If the ticket expires, the prize cash value of $19.7 million will be transferred to California public schools.



The business that sold the ticket earned a bonus of $130,000.

For details on how players can claim prizes, visit the California State Lottery's website.

