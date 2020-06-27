Society

Uncommon Conversation: LA forum joins people of different backgrounds to talk social justice

The Uncommon Conversations series brings together people from different worlds, like policing and hip hop, to tackle social justice issues.
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Recent events have led thousands to the streets demanding change. But how is this energy channeled into actual, tangible change?

One organization believes it's through dialogue that's both uncomfortable and uncommon.

"Uncommon Conversations" launched the first of a series of nationwide stops in downtown Los Angeles recently, bringing professional athletes, entertainers and activists into a room with law enforcement and criminal justice experts.

The program hopes to facilitate raw conversations between people who might not normally interact in a casual setting.

"Everyone's trying to say the right things," said Greg Zinone, co-founder of ROI Co-Labs, the organization behind the series. "We don't want the right things said. We want whatever you guys want to say, say it."

Another series is planned for July 10 in Chicago.

To see more about the conversation and the organization's efforts in Los Angeles, watch the video above.
