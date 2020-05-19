'Biggest challenge we've faced in 128-year history': Union Rescue Mission reopens under new restrictions since shelter's COVID-19 outbreak

Although the homeless community is still heavily impacted by COVID-19, the Union Rescue Mission says they reopened on Monday and are welcoming more people.
Reverend Andy Bales, CEO of the Union Rescue Mission, joined ABC7 to discuss the status of the center, beginning with a reported 100 positive COVID-19 cases and two deaths since the start of the pandemic.
"As of now, we've had no cases for over 14 days. Everyone who's in quarantine or tier-one housing who's able to come back are being sent back to us and we're going to welcome all who left us - back," said Bales.
The Union Rescue Mission faces new challenges and structural changes as it tries to keep everyone on staff and those they house safe and healthy.
"We have to create six landing spots. One for women. One for men. And one for families, but also there has to be a post-positive landing area and then, a negative, tested negative area and those coming in brand new," said Bales.
New people coming into Union Rescue Mission will have to wait in the negative testing area 14 days until they receive their coronavirus test results.
"We said we were playing chess with the COVID-19 monster as we dealt with this and now, it's going to be playing chess in reverse - welcoming back people back into six different spots," said Bales.
So, how many people will they be able to take off the streets and back to Union Rescue Mission?
"We will have to lessen our capacity in this new world," said Bales.
The center normally houses about 1,000 homeless people, but now it will be limited to 550-600 amid the coronavirus pandemic. Bales says the center will need to expedite off-site housing to meet the demands to accommodate more people needing shelter.
"It's the greatest challenge we've ever faced in our 128-year history," said Bales.
