church

United Methodist leaders propose split over gay clergy, marriage

NASHVILLE, Tennessee -- United Methodist Church leaders from around the world are proposing a new conservative denomination that would split from the rest of the church in an attempt to resolve a yearslong dispute over gay marriage and gay clergy.

Members of the 13-million-person denomination have been at odds for years over the issue. Some members, especially in the United States, have been demanding full inclusion for LGBTQ people.

A specially called meeting last year failed to resolve the differences. The new proposal envisions an amicable separation in which conservative churches forming a new denomination would retain their assets. The new denomination also would receive $25 million.

The video above is from a previous story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societylgbtqchurchu.s. & worldlgbt
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CHURCH
Minister: Texas gunman grew angry in past over cash requests
Texas church shooting suspect identified as Keith Thomas Kinnunen
Texas church shooting victims identified as deacon, 'hero'
What we know about hero who shot, killed Texas church attacker
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LAPD on alert in wake of US airstrike that killed Iranian general
Trump declares Iranian general's 'reign of terror' over
3,500 more troops from Bragg's 82nd to deploy to Middle East
Sheriff's deputies shoot, kill suspect after chase ends in Murrieta
Mother of US Army intelligence officer deported to Mexico
491 DUI arrests made during New Year's holiday in CA
West Hills residents concerned about patients from nearby hospital
Show More
Police searching for missing boy last seen near Fresno
Esophageal cancer or heartburn? New procedure tells you
What Americans should know about US airstrike
Armed suspects wanted in robbery of 2 Westside liquor stores
Californians are leaving the state at a rapid pace ... and going to Idaho?
More TOP STORIES News