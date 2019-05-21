Society

Upside-down house in England will help you up your Instagram game

A new art installation called the 'Upside Down House' opened on May 18 in Brighton, England. The house sits on its roof while all the furniture is stuck to the ceiling.

Tom Dirse, CEO of Upside Down House UK Ltd, created the work of art in order to give people a unique photo opportunity.

Visitors can be seen standing on the ceiling holding up the furniture, looking out of the window, or 'hanging' from kitchen appliances.

One of four throughout England, this house was built to be a fun way to take creative photographs for sharing on social media.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societywhat's trendingbuzzworthywhat's the dealenglandu.s. & worldinstagrameurope
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Exotic bird turns out to be seagull doused in curry
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
Activists worry about potential abuse of face scans for ICE
SoCal contractor reveals lessons learned about earthquake insurance
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Show More
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Kids with hand differences show how to climb rocks without hands
California to pay off nearly $60 million in student loans for doctors
Young photographer captures L.A.'s homeless to humanize issue
New state budget gives L.A. millions to fight homelessness
More TOP STORIES News