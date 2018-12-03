GEORGE H.W. BUSH

USPS suspends regular delivery Wednesday for Day of Mourning in honor of George HW Bush

EMBED </>More Videos

Former President George HW Bush has died at the age of 94. Look back at some of the most memorable quotes from his decadeslong career in politics and public service. (AP Photo/John Duricka)

WASHINGTON --
As the nation pauses Wednesday to honor the life of former President George H.W. Bush, the United States Postal Service will suspend its regular delivery operations.

The agency said Monday that it will halt "regular mail deliveries, retail services and administrative office activity" on Dec. 5 as part of the National Day of Mourning.

"We will provide limited package delivery service on that day to ensure that our network remains fluid and we do not experience any impacts to our package delivery operations that might negatively affect our customers or business partners during the remainder of our busy holiday season," the agency explained.

President Donald Trump signed an executive order Saturday, a day after Bush's death, directing federal agencies and departments to close "as a mark of respect for George Herbert Walker Bush, the forty-first President of the United States."

EMBED More News Videos

George H.W. Bush dead at 94: Funeral plans, legacy and a look back at President George H.W. Bush's life (1 of 17)

The life and career of George HW Bush


Click here for full coverage of the death of former President George H.W. Bush

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyUSPSpostal servicegeorge h.w. bushu.s. & world
Related
WATCH: George HW Bush arrives at U.S. Capitol to lie in state
GEORGE H.W. BUSH
Former President George H.W. Bush has died at age 94
LIVE: George H.W. Bush's casket arrives at US Capitol
WATCH: George HW Bush arrives at U.S. Capitol to lie in state
Dec. 5 declared National Day of Mourning for George H.W. Bush
More george h.w. bush
SOCIETY
WATCH: George HW Bush arrives at U.S. Capitol to lie in state
Top stories from ABC7 on Instagram
Schwarzenegger recalls sledding with late Pres. Bush
Funeral plans for President George H.W. Bush
More Society
Top Stories
Lancaster abuse case: Unsealed transcripts detail boy's torture
Death of 4-year-old girl at South LA home investigated as homicide
Man fatally shot by security guard at Hollywood Walgreens
LIVE: George H.W. Bush's casket arrives at US Capitol
SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches satellites, cremated remains into orbit
Average gas price drops for 40th consecutive day in LA County
Veteran recently diagnosed with cancer loses home in Woolsey Fire
Man wounded in officer-involved shooting in Rialto
Show More
Repairs begin on PCH damaged by Woolsey Fire
1 child dead, 40 injured in bus crash carrying youth team
Teacher told NJ 1st graders Santa Claus isn't real
Hawaii preschoolers served Pine-Sol instead of apple juice
Secret Santa pays off $29K in layaway items at Walmart
More News