Society

Utah man gets locked inside 24-Hour Fitness

SANDY, Utah -- After a workout at a 24-Hour Fitness late Saturday night, a Utah man found himself locked inside.

Confused as to how he could get locked inside a gym that should be open around the clock, Dan Hill told KTVX-TV he didn't want to set off any security alarms because police might think he broke in.

Unbeknownst to Hill, the hours of the 24-Hour Fitness changed in December; it was no longer open 24 hours.

Hill is an animation teacher at Paper Plane Learning. At night, he works out at the gym in Sandy.

After finishing his swim, Hill went to leave, but couldn't.

Hill said he went to the front door and tried to open it.

"This is locked," he said.

After making some phone calls to friends and family about what to do, Hill called 911.

"So, I called dispatch and the guy pauses for like 10 seconds and says, 'You're where?' And I said, 'I'm in 24-Hour Fitness and there's an alarm system here and I don't want to get busted for breaking and entering,'" Hill said.

In the meantime, he posted on Facebook saying: "I am literally locked inside 24-Hour fitness right now. They closed the doors and went home while I was swimming my laps in the pool."

"I just thought it was funny at the start. You know, it was kind of like 'Home Alone,' like 'Oh my gosh, I have this gym to myself,'" Hill said.

Spending more than an hour inside what Hill thought was a 24-hour gym, he posted a photo to Facebook saying three officers freed him.

Hill said he didn't know his experience would go viral and said it's a funny memory he won't forget anytime soon.

On the front doors of the gym, a manager said the company changed their hours at some locations nationwide and theirs was one of them.

The sign says the gym now closes at midnight and reopens at 4 a.m.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyutahgym
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Video captures deadly collision involving off-duty LASD detective
Astros GM, manager fired for sign-stealing during 2017 championship season
10 'tiny homes' planned for Riverside's homeless
LAUSD cooperating in murder investigation of 6-year-old boy
Teens face charges after allowing toddler to inhale vaping device
Sewage spill leads to closure of beaches in Long Beach
Iran announces arrests over downing of Ukrainian plane
Show More
Family Feud contestant gets $10k of Popeyes after wrong answer
Former Sheriff Baca loses last bid to stay out of prison
Cheetos dust now has an official name - 'Cheetle'
16-year-old Whittier girl died from accidental drug overdose
OC's 1st flu death of season reported
More TOP STORIES News