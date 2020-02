Utah police respond to 911 call from frantic mom in need of baby formula

ALPINE, Utah -- Emergency dispatchers in Utah received an unusual call for help from a mother of a six-week-old baby."I have no formula. And I have no idea how I can get formula to her. And I've been calling neighbors and no one will answer," Shannon Bird said in the call.Bird called 911 in a panic after her milk suddenly dried up, she had no formula and no way to get it, KSL-TV reports She says her four other children were sleeping and her husband was out of town.Officers with the Long Peak Police Department responded.They first stopped at a store and grabbed a gallon of milk, which they quickly learned would not work.The officers then ran over to another store and a short time later they returned with formula.Officers say it's all part of the job.