Las Vegas mass shooting survivor gives birth to healthy baby boy day after 1-year anniversary

A woman who was shot in the Las Vegas mass shooting was back in the hospital one day after the anniversary of the tragic event, but for a much happier reason.

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (KABC) --
A woman who was shot in the Las Vegas mass shooting was back in the hospital one day after the anniversary of the tragic event, but for a much happier reason.

Kayla Mills gave birth to a 9-pound baby boy Tuesday morning at a hospital in Oceanside. Mills was in the hospital the same time last year after being shot in the hip during the Route 91 Harvest Festival.

Her sister Kimberly remembers rushing to Las Vegas to be by her side, unsure if her sibling would survive.

"I'm just so happy and grateful that she lived through this, and now she's at literally the happiest stage of her life. Beautiful things can come out of tragedy and to never give up hope," Kimberly Kosaka said.

Mills delivered the healthy baby boy around 6 a.m. and named him Attley James.
