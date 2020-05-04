Coronavirus

Coronavirus: Ventura County Fair canceled as officials take steps to ease other restrictions

Though Ventura County is taking steps to slowly reopen the region's economy, officials on Monday voted to cancel the 2020 Ventura County Fair.
The county Fairgrounds Board of Directors unanimously voted to cancel the annual event that dates back to 1875. The fair was also canceled during World War II when the grounds was being used by the U.S. military to protect the west coast, according to officials.

This year's fair was set to begin on Aug. 5.

The county fair welcomes an estimated 300,000 guests each year. Information on rescheduling the event was not immediately available.

The move comes as some coronavirus restrictions begin to slowly be lifted. County residents can once again get a marriage license.

All marriage services had been on hold for weeks due to the coronavirus crisis.

Couples will need to make an appointment and fill out an application on Ventura County's website, and at least one person must live in the county.

Officials say marriage ceremonies are still suspended, and when they resume, couples will need to find a private officiant to oversee their vows.
