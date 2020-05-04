Residents of Ventura County can once again get a marriage license.
All marriage services had been on hold for weeks due to the coronavirus crisis.
Couples will need to make an appointment and fill out an application on Ventura County's website, and at least one person must live in the county.
Officials say marriage ceremonies are still suspended, and when they resume, couples will need to find a private officiant to oversee their vows.
Coronavirus: Ventura County resumes issuing marriage licenses; ceremonies remain on hold amid COVID-19
