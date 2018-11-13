SOCIETY

Veteran receives new set of wheels in Valencia for his military service

Eric Forbes is seen with his new truck.

VALENCIA, Calif. (KABC) --
This year was Eric Forbes' first Veterans Day as a veteran.


He celebrated the day with a new set of wheels. Caliber Collision and Allstate Insurance teamed up to present Forbes with keys to a newly refurbished truck. It was a thank you for his nine years in the U.S. Marines.

The 2015 Toyota Tacoma is part of the National Auto Body Council's Recycled Rides.

The program began in 2007. More than 1,000 vehicles have been donated. Body shops like Caliber Collision donate all parts and labor. Forbes was nominated for the Recycled Rides vehicle by The Mission Continues, a nonprofit that empowers veterans who are adjusting to life at home.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyveteransveterans daytrucksValenciaLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
7-day planner
Top stories from ABC7 on Instagram
Children of military families receive one-of-a-kind playhouses
Simple acts of kindness you can do to celebrate World Kindness Day
More Society
Top Stories
LIVE: Woolsey Fire flare-up burning in Lake Sherwood area
VIDEO: Woolsey Fire turns into firestorm in Calabasas neighborhood
Strangers help man rescue grandparents from Woolsey Fire
VIDEO: McDonald's manager attacked by woman over ketchup
Father charged with driving his family off pier in fatal 2015 crash
Chris Watts' parents defend son who murdered family
CNN sues Trump, demanding Acosta's return to the White House
Red flag warning in SoCal extended through Wednesday
Show More
Claremont family wants FBI to investigate son's murder in Mexico
42 dead, many still missing in Butte County's Camp Fire
Thousand Oaks mass shooting victims honored at vigil
Jewish summer camps in Malibu damaged by Woolsey Fire
Shocking double elimination on 'Dancing with the Stars' rocks the ballroom
More News