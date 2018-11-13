Veteran receives new set of wheels in Valencia for his military service

This year was Eric Forbes' first Veterans Day as a veteran.He celebrated the day with a new set of wheels. Caliber Collision and Allstate Insurance teamed up to present Forbes with keys to a newly refurbished truck. It was a thank you for his nine years in the U.S. Marines.The 2015 Toyota Tacoma is part of the National Auto Body Council's Recycled Rides.The program began in 2007. More than 1,000 vehicles have been donated. Body shops like Caliber Collision donate all parts and labor. Forbes was nominated for the Recycled Rides vehicle by The Mission Continues, a nonprofit that empowers veterans who are adjusting to life at home.