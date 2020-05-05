Veteran-owned company shifts gears, gets 20K masks to COVID-19 front-line workers in Veterans Affairs system

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=6057044" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A local veterans group is hosting an emergency fundraiser to help provide education and essentials, such as clothing and gloves, to homeless vets amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

LAGUNA HILLS, Calif. (KABC) -- A Laguna Hills company is answering the call for help during the COVID-19 pandemic by giving back to the Veterans Affairs community."As a small business we just wanted to do our part," said Edda Margeson, business development director for Cynergy Professional Systems.The mission of the veteran-owned company is helping other vets and front-line medical workers with critical protective gear."What we decided to do was try to help out all the Department of Veterans Affairs right now in need of PPE gear," said Cynthia Mason, Cynergy's president and founder. "We've had many reach out to us and we've reached out to many VA hospitals around the nation to try and provide them with gear that they need right now that they are unable to get."Cynergy is a small business focusing on IT solutions and communications. In the course of one week, they were able to get over 20,000 masks out to the VA's.Lending a hand to the VA has a personal meaning for Mason."They discovered when I had a tumor on my thyroid," said Mason. 'For that, they hold a special place in my heart."Both women hope their project will inspire others."One person can make a difference and coming together as a community is the only way we'll all get through this," said Margeson."You don't leave anyone behind," said Mason. "I'm hoping that message can echo through our nation."Looking for more information?