Veterans Day LA: Angelenos honor Southern Californians who have served: LIVE

EXPOSITION PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles County will hold its inaugural Veterans Day LA to honor Southern Californians who have served in the military.

The free event on Monday at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum will include an all-day veterans resource fair, aerial demonstrations, live music and food trucks.

Veterans Day LA will have a lighting of the Coliseum's torch at 11 a.m. to mark the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month. That is the exact time when an armistice was declared, ending World War I.

The event will feature speeches from L.A. County Supervisor Janice Hahn, presidential candidate and Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard and more.

Organizers hope the event becomes an annual tradition to celebrate and honor the service of veterans.

Exhibits and the resource fair open at 9 a.m.

Opening ceremonies start at 10 a.m. and the event runs until 3 p.m. The event is open to the public. We will have live coverage on ABC7, the ABC7 Los Angeles App and on ABC7.com.
