New Veterans Village in Placentia gives homeless vets community, housing, financial, health assistance

PLACENTIA (KABC) -- There is a new place for Veterans to call home in Orange County. The Veterans Village in Placentia is a 50-unit apartment development that gives homeless vets a roof over their head, financial and health assistance and a community to lean on."You can provide high quality amenities, high quality building, craftsman style building for our veterans. And it's not what people would think when they think when they think of serving homeless veterans," said Damien Arrula, Placentia City Administrator"If you look at this building, I don't think you'd think to yourself - oh this is actually funded with government funding. It's a real combination of the private and public sector coming together to make a nice product," said Adam Kroshus of Mercy Housing.It's a partnership with Mercy Housing, a non-profit focused on permanent supportive housing for veterans, seniors and families."These are apartments. All of the residents will have a lease, they'll make rent payments just like any other tenant would, there will be a lot of supportive services here, but the model really is about stability and longevity in housing," Ed Holder of Mercy Housing."Each tenant who moves in is required to do an individual service plan with a service provider. They determine what their needs are to actually help them get back on their feet," said Kroshus.The City of Placentia worked with the county on the project, which is funded mostly by low-income housing tax credits."Here's individuals who have provided for and served their country, our country and made this what it is today. This is very deserving of them, this is what we need to do for them," said Placentia Mayor Ward Smith.To live here, residents will pay no more than 30% of whatever type of income they're on. The other portion is subsidized through a veteran's affairs program."We can solve homelessness if we do this. At least for veterans, which is something to be said if we can do that in our lifetime," said Arrula.The grand opening of Veterans Village is the end of July. Veterans could start moving in as soon as the first week of August.