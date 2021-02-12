kamala harris

Video of Vice President Kamala Harris' stair workout goes viral

WASHINGTON -- A video of Vice President Kamala Harris jogging in going viral.

She was filmed over the weekend jogging up and down the 58 steps of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington D.C. Her husband, Doug Emhoff was also there running, as their secret service agents try to catch up.

The video has been viewed more than four million times.

As for President Biden, he is apparently a Peloton guy. The New York Times reported last year that he's a fan.

But, it's unclear if he was able to bring his bike to the White House, due to a possible cybersecurity risk.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyjoggingviral videoworkoutrunningkamala harrissocietywashington, d.c.
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
KAMALA HARRIS
Harris casts her 1st tie-breaking vote for resolution to pass COVID relief
Biden's cabinet lauded as one of most diverse in history
Pres. Biden has signed 42 executive actions since his inauguration
Chief federal judge scorns Capitol riot suspects, keeps rioter jailed
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
California expanding vaccine eligibility in March
Maps show private schools reopening where public schools aren't
3rd stimulus check for $1,400 clears House committee
Trump lawyers argue impeachment based on 'hatred,' not facts | LIVE
CDC: Strong evidence in-person schooling can be done safely
COVID 'long haulers': Survivor discovers his own path to healing
Here are the CVS locations in SoCal offering COVID vaccines
Show More
UCLA Health receives $29M to study role of genetics in disease
White House aide suspended for threatening reporter
Restaurant giving meals to those in need for Vietnamese Lunar New Year
18 bags of hacked-up body parts found in Mexico
These scary clowns will deliver your Valentine's Day grams
More TOP STORIES News