Australian officer saves choking baby on Christmas Eve: VIDEO

PERTH, Australia (KABC) -- A family in Australia experienced a Christmas miracle thanks to a quick-thinking police sergeant.

Surveillance video shows the frantic parents rush into the police station looking for help in Perth, Australia.

A police sergeant rushed over and performed CPR - saving the baby's life.

After five or six blows, the baby relaxed and what appeared to be a dislodged object fell to the floor.

The entire rescue took less than 30 seconds.

The hero police sergeant saved the baby just as the clock was about to strike midnight on Christmas Day.

ABC News contributed to this report.
