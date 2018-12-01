SOCIETY

VIDEO: Fed-Ex driver stops at home to fold fallen American flag

EMBED </>More Videos

Fed-ex driver caught on home surveillance stopping and folding fallen American flag. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 7 a.m. on December 1, 2018.

A Fed-Ex driver in Maryland took time out in his busy day of delivering packages to show respect for an American flag.

A home security camera captured the driver, Mike King, stopping when he saw a flagpole had fallen to the ground in front of a house in Ferndale.

When King could not get the flagpole to stand, he took the American flag, folded it properly and placed it in a safe place on the porch.

He then went back to work.

King is a Marine veteran.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyu.s. & worldfedexamerican flagMaryland
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
George H.W. Bush: Full coverage of Bush 41's life, legacy
Top stories from ABC7 on Instagram
Social media reacts to the death of former Pres. George H.W. Bush
Poignant cartoon reunites George H.W. Bush with wife and daughter
More Society
Top Stories
Former President George H.W. Bush has died at age 94
George H.W. Bush's final words
Trumps to attend state funeral for George H.W. Bush
Suspect arrested in Long Beach fatal shooting
2 nuns accused of embezzling from school in Torrance
Thousand Oaks bands together after recent tragedies
Social media reacts to the death of former Pres. George H.W. Bush
Woman arrested on suspicion of impersonating officer in Tustin
Show More
French police, protesters clash in Paris riot
CicLAvia slapped with lawsuit after rider suffers brain injury
Mexico bestows highest honor on Trump son-in-law Kushner
Neil deGrasse Tyson investigated over sexual misconduct allegations
NorCal official arrested for DUI may have had Tesla's Autopilot engaged
More News