A Fed-Ex driver in Maryland took time out in his busy day of delivering packages to show respect for an American flag.
A home security camera captured the driver, Mike King, stopping when he saw a flagpole had fallen to the ground in front of a house in Ferndale.
When King could not get the flagpole to stand, he took the American flag, folded it properly and placed it in a safe place on the porch.
He then went back to work.
King is a Marine veteran.
