Society

Ring video shows FedEx driver see downed American flag in front yard, rush over to properly fold it

NEW JERSEY -- A Ring home security camera captured a special moment in New Jersey when a FedEx driver noticed a downed American flag and stopped to fold it.

The driver, Chris, noticed the flag pole had been knocked to the ground in someone's front yard.

He pulled over and rushed over to pick up the fallen flag.

Despite strong winds blowing the flag in all directions, Chris managed to fold it up the proper way.

The flag's owner posted the video to Facebook, thanking the driver for his kind act.

The video was posted on Feb. 7 and has more than 250,000 views and hundreds of comments applauding his patriotism.

Some people commented they were so touched, the video made them cry.

Another person called him a "true American."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyfedexacts of kindnesscaught on videoamerican flagu.s. & worldcaught on camera
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Jussie Smollett indicted again in connection with alleged Chicago attack: officials
Disneyland raises prices on tickets, annual passes
New video shows wreckage from Kobe Bryant helicopter crash
Coronavirus quarantine lifted for evacuees at IE military base
Dead birds disguised as cat food confiscated at Virginia airport
1st mountain lion killed by landowner under CA depredation law
Loma Linda hospital medical tent ready for flu, coronavirus outbreaks
Show More
D Smoke welcomed back to Inglewood HS at Winter Pep Rally
NorCal county significantly speeds up processing of rape test kits
$338M of cocaine seized by US Coast Guard, offloaded in San Diego
2 women sought in robbery of men they met at LA restaurant
73-year-old man dies after assault in LB hospital, police say
More TOP STORIES News