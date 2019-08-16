EL MONTE, Calif. (KABC) -- A woman captured an unusual moment in El Monte when two little girls worked together to reach the order window at a burger restaurant.
The video shows one girl on her hands as knees with another girl standing on her back to be tall enough to order at the pickup window.
She says this was at Art's Burgers on Valley Boulevard.
The woman says she believes the little girls were sisters.
Teamwork: Video captures young girls working together to reach window at El Monte burger joint
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News