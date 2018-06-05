A Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy is being called a hero for performing the Heimlich maneuver on an inmate at the Pitchess Detention Center South Facility in Castaic.Surveillance cameras captured the moment deputy Carlos Escamilla performed the Heimlich maneuver on the inmate on Saturday.There were 120 inmates in the dining room when one of them started choking.That's when Escamilla jumped in and performed the Heimlich maneuver on him, and after six or seven thrusts the inmate coughed up a piece of food.The deputy said the inmate he helped thanked him, and the other inmates gave him a standing ovation.Escamilla said he's not a hero, he was just doing his job.