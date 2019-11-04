halloween

Man creates elaborate Jesus costume for Halloween: VIDEO

TEMPE, Ariz. -- An Arizona man's Halloween costume left people on the street in awe. Daniel Graham dressed up as Jesus.

He glided around Tempe, Arizona Halloween night on his onewheel motorized skateboard, which he decorated as a cloud.

A fellow Halloween reveler took video and posted it to Twitter. It shows Graham gliding down a sidewalk, at one point he stopped to give bread to a man sitting on the sidewalk, who can be heard saying, "thank you, Jesus!"

Graham says he was inspired to dress up as Jesus because his grown-out hairstyle seemed a good fit for the part.
