Society

Video shows arrest of OC man who was allegedly living in Chicago's airport for 3 months

CHICAGO (KABC) -- New video has been released showing the arrest of an Orange County man who had been living at Chicago's O'Hare Airport for three months.

The video shows Aditya Singh, 36, from the city of Orange, wearing a bright yellow safety vest as he is questioned by authorities.

Police say Singh was posing as an airport worker, using a stolen airport ID and living inside the security zone.

RELATED: Man caught living in Chicago's airport for 3 months

He arrived at O'Hare on a flight from Los Angeles on Oct. 19, prosecutors say. But he then stayed at the airport, living inside the security zone since then. He told officials he was afraid to fly back to Los Angeles because of COVID-19.

He's charged with felony criminal trespass and theft.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyorangeorange countychicagoohare airportcoronavirus orange county
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pres. Biden has signed 42 executive actions since his inauguration
2 teens killed in Palmdale hit-and-run after driver runs red light
Mudslides close freeway ramps in Sylmar area
With vaccinations underway, when can we expect herd immunity?
Pandas play in snow at Smithsonian zoo - video
Anti-vaccine protesters temporarily shut down Dodger Stadium site
California Dreaming: The Future of the Golden State
Show More
Long Beach aquarium reopens to visitors
LAPD loses two more officers to COVID-19
Downtown Disney restaurants reopen for outdoor dining
CDC releases guidance to safely watch Super Bowl
As California virus cases fall, more people than ever are dying
More TOP STORIES News