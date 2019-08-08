Society

Video shows tidal wave knock people off their feet in China

EAST CHINA -- Dramatic video shows several people experiencing the force of nature in China.

People were watching the waves roll in along a river in East China when they were suddenly knocked off their feet by a giant rogue wave.

They appear to have been taken totally by surprise.

Other people rushed in to help pull them to safety.

Fortunately, no one was seriously hurt in the frightening incident.

Experts say the strong waves on the river are being caused by an astronomical tide and typhoons.
