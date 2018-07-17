SOCIETY

VIDEO: Walt Disney's speech on Disneyland's opening day

EMBED </>More Videos

Walt Disney gives Disneyland's opening day speech on July 17, 1955. (KGO)

ANAHEIM, Calif. --
Take a look at video of Walt Disney's opening day speech on July 17, 1955.

Click here for more stories about Disneyland!

Disney is the parent company of ABC7.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societydisneylanddisneyDisney Worldfamilyfireworkstourismtravelamusement parkamusement rideAnaheimOrange County
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Happy Birthday, Disneyland!
PHOTOS: Disneyland being built in 1950s
Watch this rare time-lapse video of Disneyland's construction
SOCIETY
Proposal planning companies latest trend in wedding industry
Top stories from ABC7 on Instagram
Walmart employee steps in when nail salon turns away woman with cerebral palsy
7-day planner
Surfers from across world join International Bodysurfing Championship
More Society
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
2 killed in suspected car-to-car shooting in Baldwin Village
Proposal planning companies latest trend in wedding industry
Mendocino Complex fires now largest in California's history
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
LAUSD Blue Ribbon safety panel wants fewer electronic searches
Show More
Glendale man arrested for alleged apartment rental scam
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
More News