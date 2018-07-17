Personalize your weather by entering a location.
SOCIETY
VIDEO: Walt Disney's speech on Disneyland's opening day
More Videos
Walt Disney gives Disneyland's opening day speech on July 17, 1955. (KGO)
KGO
Tuesday, July 17, 2018
ANAHEIM, Calif. --
Take a look at video of Walt Disney's opening day speech on July 17, 1955.
Click here
for more stories about Disneyland!
Disney is the parent company of ABC7.
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
