ACT OF KINDNESS

VIDEO: Bay Area woman searches for good Samaritan who returned lost purse to her doorstep

EMBED </>More Videos

A Petaluma mother wants to thank a mystery man who found her purse and returned it to her home on Halloween night. (Video by Katrina Brown)

By Brandon Behle
PETALUMA, Calif. --
A Sonoma County mother wants to thank a mystery good Samaritan who found her purse and returned it to her home on Halloween night.

Katrina Brown was out trick-or-treating with her family Wednesday night when she realized she had lost her purse.

She thought she had left it at a playground, but when she and her husband retraced their steps, they were not able to find it.

Dejected, they returned to their Petaluma home and proceeded to cancel her credit cards. Then they decided to look at their home security system to see how many trick or treaters had visited their home while they were away.

That's when they got their Halloween "treat": video of a man holding Brown's purse.

"In addition to some trick or treaters, there was also a man, ringing our doorbell, holding my purse,"

Brown told KGO, "When we didn't answer, he put it in our mailbox, which is a closed mailbox. So we wouldn't have seen it when we came home."

Sure enough, when she went to the mailbox, the purse was there with everything still inside -- including a necklace given to her as a teenager.

Touched by the kindness of this stranger, she posted the video on social media, hoping someone would recognize the good Samaritan so that she can say thank you.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societygood samaritanfeel goodhalloweencaught on cameraact of kindnesslost and foundBay Area
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ACT OF KINDNESS
$14k raised for soldier after home robbed during Florence relief mission
How neighbors are helping neighbors in the aftermath of Florence
NC woman teams up with Walmart to donate food, clothes to Florence victims
Sierra Madre firefighters repair damaged fence for neighbor
More act of kindness
SOCIETY
Offensive teacher costumes prompt Idaho school investigation
Top stories from ABC7 on Instagram
Cool Kid Matthew Ligan volunteers at Midnight Mission
OC community rallies behind doughnut shop owner
More Society
Top Stories
Fontana stabbing: Slain 3-year-old identified by family
2 arrested in killing of grandfather gunned down in Long Beach
Police: Man killed 1 at yoga studio; 4 critically wounded
DA: Uber driver charged with 5 felony counts after kidnappings
Queen Mary shuttle chaos: Bus driver says he was simply lost
Man charged with murder after woman's body found in OC dumpster
Florida mail truck goes off-road, whizzing past traffic
2 people, dog found dead in Diamond Bar home after fire
Show More
Clayton Kershaw signs 3-year, $93M contract extension with Dodgers
Fullerton police chief resigns amid concert altercation investigation
Offensive teacher costumes prompt Idaho school investigation
Alec Baldwin arrested, accused of punching man over parking
NYPD: No evidence of a crime in case of duct-taped sisters
More News