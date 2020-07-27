Caught on camera: Woman uses 'C-word' slur towards Asian employee at NorCal post office

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=6336092" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> "Can you just do your job?! It's simple!" the woman yelled. After some more shouting the woman can be heard saying "c**nk" under her breath.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=6305173" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A San Francisco CEO was caught on camera going on a racist rant directed towards a family eating at a restaurant in Carmel Valley. Here's video of the incident.

LOS ALTOS, Calif. -- Community members are outraged after a woman was caught on camera using a slur toward a United States Postal Service employee in Northern California.Tyler Brumfield recorded the incident at 4:15 p.m. on Thursday, July 23 while at the post office on Main Street in Los Altos.In the video, the woman, wearing a mask is yelling at the USPS worker, "Can you just do your job?! It's simple!"After some more shouting the woman can be heard saying "c***nk" under her breath. Bystanders in line quickly jump in to denounce the slur."That's not acceptable! No it's not! Totally NOT okay!" Brumfield said. Another customer can be heard calling police and reporting the incident.Another few seconds passes and the woman, who at one point herself has "been in this country 38 years," looks directly into the phone camera and says the "c" slur again, much louder and storms out.I spoke with Brumfield about why he wanted to document the incident and share it with the Bay Area."The reason I did it was to spread awareness and to let people know that this is happening all around us. We live in Silicon Valley and this is happening in Los Altos California," said Brumfield via Zoom."We are all humans and we should respect each other as such, because someone is different or has different melanin doesn't mean we have to disregard the humanity of that particular person." he continued.A USPS communications person tells ABC7 News they don't tolerate this kind of behavior and "abusive language" and provide training to all of their employees who come in contact with. The situation is being investigated.