VIDEO: World War II vet performs chilling national anthem on harmonica

HARRISON, New Jersey -- One day before Memorial Day, a 96-year-old World War II veteran performed a rendition of the national anthem that no one in attendance will soon forget.

Pete DuPre is also known as "Harmonica Pete." The veteran served as a medic during the war and treated wounded service members all over Europe.

RELATED: Soldier places flag during Memorial Day event through storm in 'jaw-dropping' display of 'discipline and dedication to duty'
A member of The Old Guard pushed past a torrential downpour to place a flag honoring fallen soldiers.


His performance before the U.S. Women's soccer match moved many to tears. The team went on to defeat Mexico, securing their spot in next month's FIFA World Cup.

RELATED: Veterans remind community of true meaning of Memorial Day
Hundreds of veterans, Boy Scouts and families honored veterans at the Houston National Cemetery, a day before Memorial Day

