Today, my thoughts and prayers are with the entire Bush family. In memory of First Lady Barbara Bush, there is a remembrance display located at her portrait in the Center Hall of the @WhiteHouse. pic.twitter.com/AuJ3RLZyax — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 21, 2018

Family, dignitaries and invited guests attending the funeral of former First Lady Barbara Bush today at 11:00am CST at St. Martin's Episcopal Church have been announced.The Bush family led by former President George H. W. Bush, former President and Mrs. George W. Bush, former President and Mrs. Bill Clinton, former President and Mrs. Barack Obama, and First Lady Melania Trump, along with 1,500 guests, will gather to pay respects to the much beloved matriarch known for her wit, candor and relentless advocacy for family literacy.Following the funeral service, the Bush family will proceed by motorcade to the George H. W. Bush Presidential Library in College Station, Texas for a brief, private interment ceremony.First Lady Melania TrumpPresident and Mrs. ClintonPresident and Mrs. ObamaPresident Bush 41President and Mrs. George W. BushDoro and Bobby KochGovernor Jeb Bush and Columba BushMaria and Neil BushMarvin and Margaret BushSecretary Jim Baker and Susan BakerKeith and Jon MeachamPeter and Kiki CheneyChelsea ClintonSusan Ford BalesLynda Johnson Robb and Senator Chuck RobbLuci Baines Johnson and Ian TurpinTricia Nixon Cox and Edward CoxAmbassador Caroline Kennedy and Edwin SchlossbergGrandchildren and their spousesVIPs (alphabetic order):Texas Governor Greg AbbottMrs. Cecilia AbbottSenator Lamar Alexander (Education Secretary in 41 administration)Secretary James BakerMrs. Susan Baker **Eulogist**The Honorable Nick Brady (Treasury Secretary in 41 administration)The Honorable Andy CardReverend Kathleene CardVice President Dick Cheney (Defense Secretary in 41 administration)Mrs. Lynne CheneySenator Susan CollinsFormer Michigan Governor John EnglerMrs. Michelle EnglerSecretary Barbara Franklin (Commerce Secretary in 41 administration)Secretary Bob Gates (CIA Director in 41 administration)Mrs. Becky GatesAmbassador Boyden Gray (WH Counsel for 41 as VP and POTUS)Former British Minister Sir John MajorDame Norma MajorFormer Maine Governor Jock McKernanSenator Olympia SnoweFmr Canadian Prime Minister The Right Honourable Brian MulroneyMrs. Mila MulroneyOhio Senator Rob Portman (WH Staffer in 41 administration)Mrs. Jane PortmanVice President Dan QuayleMrs. Marilyn QuayleDr. Condoleeza Rice (NSC Staffer in 41 administration)Mrs. Ann RomneyGeneral Brent ScowcroftSenator Alan SimpsonMrs. Ann SimpsonSecretary Sam Skinner (Transportation Secretary in 41 administration)Mrs. Honey SkinnerThe Honorable Louis Sullivan (HHS Secretary in 41 administration)Mrs. Ginger SullivanFmr New Hampshire Governor John Sununu (WH Chief of Staff)Fmr Wisconsin Governor Tommy ThompsonMrs. Sue Ann ThompsonJudge Bill Webster (CIA Director in 41 administration)Mrs. Lynda WebsterTexas Congressman Roger Williams10:40 AM Grandson pallbearers gather.George P. BushJeb Bush, Jr.Pierce BushPace AndrewsAlexander AndrewsWalker BushSam LeBlondRobert Koch10:45 AM Prayer led by Russ Levenson for First Families:President Bush 41President and Mrs. Bush 43Doro and Bobby KochGovernor Jeb Bush and Columba BushMaria and Neil BushMarvin and Margaret BushGrandchildren and their spousesFirst Lady Melania TrumpPresident Barack Obama and Michelle ObamaPresident Bill Clinton and Secretary Hillary ClintonVice President Dick Cheney and Lynne CheneyVice President Dan Quayle and Marilyn QuayleBush granddaughters and grandchildren's spouses are escorted to their seats:Lizzie AndrewsBarbara BushNoelle BushAshley BushJenna Bush HagerGigi KochMarshall Bush RossiEllie SosaSpouses:Mandi BushSandra BushSarahbeth BushHenry HagerLee LeBlondJulian LeFevreNick RossiNick SosaMotorcade route when departing St. Martin's: The motorcade proceeds east onMemorial Drive through Memorial Park. Just east of the park at Westcott, turnsleft and then merges onto I-10. The route through the park will be publicized, soHoustonians may pay their respects.Motorcade route when entering College Station: The motorcaderemains on Texas Avenue to George Bush Drive. Motorcade turns left ontoGeorge Bush Drive, and then right onto Barbara Bush Drive. This route will bepublicized so that the A&M/College Station community may pay their respects.Speaking at the service are Barbara's son Jeb Bush, her personal friend Susan Baker, and author/historian Jon Meacham. The former first lady often said she preferred to have a simple service.Mrs. Bush will be buried behind her husband's presidential library at Texas A&M University in a gated plot surrounded by trees and near a creek where the couple's 3-year-old daughter, Robin, is buried. She died of leukemia in 1953.Expect heavy traffic delays and plan ahead to find alternate routes.