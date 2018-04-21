HOUSTON, Texas --Family, dignitaries and invited guests attending the funeral of former First Lady Barbara Bush today at 11:00am CST at St. Martin's Episcopal Church have been announced.
The Bush family led by former President George H. W. Bush, former President and Mrs. George W. Bush, former President and Mrs. Bill Clinton, former President and Mrs. Barack Obama, and First Lady Melania Trump, along with 1,500 guests, will gather to pay respects to the much beloved matriarch known for her wit, candor and relentless advocacy for family literacy.
Following the funeral service, the Bush family will proceed by motorcade to the George H. W. Bush Presidential Library in College Station, Texas for a brief, private interment ceremony.
10:00 AM VIP Reception hosted by President George W. Bush.
First Lady Melania Trump
President and Mrs. Clinton
President and Mrs. Obama
President Bush 41
President and Mrs. George W. Bush
Doro and Bobby Koch
Governor Jeb Bush and Columba Bush
Maria and Neil Bush
Marvin and Margaret Bush
Secretary Jim Baker and Susan Baker
Keith and Jon Meacham
Peter and Kiki Cheney
Chelsea Clinton
Susan Ford Bales
Lynda Johnson Robb and Senator Chuck Robb
Luci Baines Johnson and Ian Turpin
Tricia Nixon Cox and Edward Cox
Ambassador Caroline Kennedy and Edwin Schlossberg
Grandchildren and their spouses
Today, my thoughts and prayers are with the entire Bush family. In memory of First Lady Barbara Bush, there is a remembrance display located at her portrait in the Center Hall of the @WhiteHouse. pic.twitter.com/AuJ3RLZyax— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 21, 2018
VIPs (alphabetic order):
Texas Governor Greg Abbott
Mrs. Cecilia Abbott
Senator Lamar Alexander (Education Secretary in 41 administration)
Secretary James Baker
Mrs. Susan Baker **Eulogist**
The Honorable Nick Brady (Treasury Secretary in 41 administration)
The Honorable Andy Card
Reverend Kathleene Card
Vice President Dick Cheney (Defense Secretary in 41 administration)
Mrs. Lynne Cheney
Senator Susan Collins
Former Michigan Governor John Engler
Mrs. Michelle Engler
Secretary Barbara Franklin (Commerce Secretary in 41 administration)
Secretary Bob Gates (CIA Director in 41 administration)
Mrs. Becky Gates
Ambassador Boyden Gray (WH Counsel for 41 as VP and POTUS)
Former British Minister Sir John Major
Dame Norma Major
Former Maine Governor Jock McKernan
Senator Olympia Snowe
Fmr Canadian Prime Minister The Right Honourable Brian Mulroney
Mrs. Mila Mulroney
Ohio Senator Rob Portman (WH Staffer in 41 administration)
Mrs. Jane Portman
Vice President Dan Quayle
Mrs. Marilyn Quayle
Dr. Condoleeza Rice (NSC Staffer in 41 administration)
Mrs. Ann Romney
General Brent Scowcroft
Senator Alan Simpson
Mrs. Ann Simpson
Secretary Sam Skinner (Transportation Secretary in 41 administration)
Mrs. Honey Skinner
The Honorable Louis Sullivan (HHS Secretary in 41 administration)
Mrs. Ginger Sullivan
Fmr New Hampshire Governor John Sununu (WH Chief of Staff)
Fmr Wisconsin Governor Tommy Thompson
Mrs. Sue Ann Thompson
Judge Bill Webster (CIA Director in 41 administration)
Mrs. Lynda Webster
Texas Congressman Roger Williams
10:40 AM Grandson pallbearers gather.
George P. Bush
Jeb Bush, Jr.
Pierce Bush
Pace Andrews
Alexander Andrews
Walker Bush
Sam LeBlond
Robert Koch
10:45 AM Prayer led by Russ Levenson for First Families:
President Bush 41
President and Mrs. Bush 43
Doro and Bobby Koch
Governor Jeb Bush and Columba Bush
Maria and Neil Bush
Marvin and Margaret Bush
Grandchildren and their spouses
First Lady Melania Trump
President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama
President Bill Clinton and Secretary Hillary Clinton
Vice President Dick Cheney and Lynne Cheney
Vice President Dan Quayle and Marilyn Quayle
Bush granddaughters and grandchildren's spouses are escorted to their seats:
Lizzie Andrews
Barbara Bush
Noelle Bush
Ashley Bush
Jenna Bush Hager
Gigi Koch
Marshall Bush Rossi
Ellie Sosa
Spouses:
Mandi Bush
Sandra Bush
Sarahbeth Bush
Henry Hager
Lee LeBlond
Julian LeFevre
Nick Rossi
Nick Sosa
11:00 AM Funeral Service for Former First Lady Barbara Bush
12:30 PM The remains will be carried from the church by the grandsons.
12:40 PM Motorcade departs St. Martins Church en route College Station.
Motorcade route when departing St. Martin's: The motorcade proceeds east on
Memorial Drive through Memorial Park. Just east of the park at Westcott, turns
left and then merges onto I-10. The route through the park will be publicized, so
Houstonians may pay their respects.
Motorcade route when entering College Station: The motorcade
remains on Texas Avenue to George Bush Drive. Motorcade turns left onto
George Bush Drive, and then right onto Barbara Bush Drive. This route will be
publicized so that the A&M/College Station community may pay their respects.
2:45 PM Arrive George Bush Presidential Library Center, College Station, TX.
Speaking at the service are Barbara's son Jeb Bush, her personal friend Susan Baker, and author/historian Jon Meacham. The former first lady often said she preferred to have a simple service.
Mrs. Bush will be buried behind her husband's presidential library at Texas A&M University in a gated plot surrounded by trees and near a creek where the couple's 3-year-old daughter, Robin, is buried. She died of leukemia in 1953.
Expect heavy traffic delays and plan ahead to find alternate routes.
