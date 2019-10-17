Society

Viral gender reveal video shows batter struggling to make contact

A viral cellphone video shows a bat-wielding man struggling to make contact with several underhanded pitches as part of a gender-reveal celebration.

During the 2-minute, 20-second clip, recorded and tweeted on Oct. 12 by the batter's brother-in-law, the apparent father-to-be swings at five tosses of a baseball from a woman standing a few steps away from him.

Each time, he misses. Family members jeer.

After the fifth attempt, the man picks up the ball, tosses it straight up into the air himself and swings again. Strike six.

The ball lands on the ground with a thud, exploding into a cloud of blue powder as the onlookers cheer. It's a boy!
