All across the country, people found different ways to give back on Sept. 11 - including some volunteers who packed a quarter-million meals for people in need in Los Angeles.Among the volunteers were members of the Dodgers and Chargers organizations. More than 1,000 men and woman joined together in a massive show of unity for a good cause."For people that can't get here, we encourage you to go to 911day.org and to browse our resources and ultimately do a good deed that will help someone else in need," said David Paine, cofounder of 9/11 Day.The L.A. Meal Pack is one of four major meal-packing projects in the country.Others are in New York City, Phoenix and San Francisco.