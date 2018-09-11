SOCIETY

Volunteers pack meals for those in need in LA as part of 9/11 Day project

All across the country, people found different ways to give back on Sept. 11 - including some volunteers who packed a quarter-million meals for people in need in Los Angeles. (KABC)

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Among the volunteers were members of the Dodgers and Chargers organizations. More than 1,000 men and woman joined together in a massive show of unity for a good cause.

"For people that can't get here, we encourage you to go to 911day.org and to browse our resources and ultimately do a good deed that will help someone else in need," said David Paine, cofounder of 9/11 Day.

The L.A. Meal Pack is one of four major meal-packing projects in the country.

Others are in New York City, Phoenix and San Francisco.
