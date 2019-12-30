Volunteers put finishing touches on 2020 Rose Parade floats

PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- Volunteers are using every second to help put the finishing touches on floats for the 2020 Rose Parade on New Year's Day.Dozens of volunteers will spend long hours decorating the floats as the big day approaches, with some even traveling from other states to fulfill dreams of working on Rose Parade floats.Sheli Christy wasn't complaining despite being covered in turmeric. It was the Burbank resident's first time volunteering with her daughter, aunt and a couple of friends.Dozens of students from Cal Poly universities are very involved in building the float representing their schools."Not only do we learn these skills, we're doing it with our friends and our families, and I think it actually makes us better students and better learners," said student volunteer Ralph Agbayani.Tom Schafer has happily taken on one of the stickiest jobs. He and other teammates are using thousands of redwood chunks to make the bark on tree stumps for a float."The glue comes off eventually!" he said laughing.The pace is expected to become more hectic as the event approaches.