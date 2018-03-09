EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=3190786" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Evoni Williams, a waitress at the La Marque Waffle House, gets a scholarship from TSU after her act of kindness

A young Waffle House worker in Texas whose act of kindness was captured on camera, and posted to social media was honored by the town's mayor.Mayor Bobby Hocking presented a proclamation to 18-year-old Evoni Williams at her Waffle House location on Thursday.Williams received praise from all over when she was seen cutting up food for a customer who had recently undergone surgery. According to Williams, the elderly customer is a regular of the restaurant and he was having a hard time eating.Williams said she was surprised by the outpouring of praise for her act of kindness."It just came from the heart," Williams said.Williams' act also caught the eye of Texas Southern University, which surprised her at the proclamation with a scholarship totaling $16,000 - $4,000 for each of four semesters. Williams said she is working at Waffle House to save up for college.Despite the attention, she said she felt it was the right thing to do.