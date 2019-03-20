Society

Warm send-off held at LAX for veterans headed for Iwo Jima

EMBED <>More Videos

A warm send-off and celebration was held at LAX Tuesday morning for seven WWII veterans, three of whom fought on Iwo Jima.

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A warm send-off and celebration was held at Los Angeles International Airport Tuesday morning for seven WWII veterans, three of whom fought on Iwo Jima, the site of the iconic flag-raising following one of the bloodiest battles on Feb. 23, 1945.

Veterans are allowed to return to Iwo Jima for one day every year when the Japanese government opens the island for the joint Reunion of Honor to recognize the fallen and missing.

"It brings a tear to your eye to know that we're being remembered. This is for all the guys, not just me," said one veteran.

This year marks the 74th anniversary of the Battle of Iwo Jima. The veterans were honored for their humility and were described as "some of the most fierce warriors this country has ever seen," yet ask for nothing.

The seven men were accompanied to the gate, boarding pass in hand, headed for the annual reunion.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
societylos angeleslos angeles countyveteranslos angeles international airportworld war ii
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Culver City parents describe death of 6-month old baby
Pepper ball used after fight at Moreno Valley school
Pomona police investigating death of woman, 58, found after fire
Rams sign longtime Packers linebacker Clay Matthews to 2-year deal
Suspect pleads not guilty in Century City mall scare
Kristoff St. John cause of death released by coroner
Mike Trout, Angels finalizing contract worth more than $430 million
Show More
Racing pigeon sold at auction for $1.4 million
VIDEO: Car slams into Crunch Fitness in La Mirada; ex-member arrested
Victorville man arrested after allegedly masturbating in front of women multiple times
Mexico's Popocatepetl volcano spews hot rock, ash
Corona missing child: Investigators, plumber spotted at boy's home
More TOP STORIES News