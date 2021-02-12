Filmmaker creates 'Your Consideration Drive-In' to show award-eligible movies

"I couldn't afford the 'for your consideration ads,' and I didn't think that was really gonna get me that much attention," said Phyllis Stuart, director of "Wild Daze."
Stuart spent six years working on her film, an awards-eligible documentary that hopes to save African wildlife.
This year, voters are judging films at home via online links and to provide a better viewing experience. Stuart was inspired to create the "Your Consideration Drive-In" to gives voters a place to watch films the way their creators intended them to be seen.
"If it's close, and you can be in a drive-in in 20 minutes, why not go? The sound comes right into your radio," said Stuart.
Stuart launched the "Your Consideration Drive-In" series with her own movie on Jan. 30, but will host four different venues across Los Angeles through March. Each one will be open to studios and publicists who can host their own screenings.
"They're welcome to contact us and we can organize a screening, and they can hit the ground running with it," added Stuart. "I think 300 cars at a drive-in, that's a pretty nice way to show your film to voters."
"Wild Daze" executive producer Cecilia DeMille Presley, whose grandfather was legendary filmmaker Cecil B. Demille, sees this as a perfect solution in a difficult season: "That's where we went when I was a kid, we went to drive-ins and I thought it was a wonderful idea."
For venue details and the movies shown, visit yourconsideration.com.