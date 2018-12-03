GEORGE H.W. BUSH

WATCH: George HW Bush arrives at U.S. Capitol to lie in state

The nation is honoring the memory of President George H.W. Bush

George H.W. Bush, a World War II hero whose presidency soared with the coalition victory over Iraq in Kuwait, but then plummeted in the throes of a weak economy that led voters to turn him out of office after a single term, has died. He was 94.

Bush, who also presided during the collapse of the Soviet Union and the final months of the Cold War, died late Friday night at his Houston home, said family spokesman Jim McGrath. His wife of more than 70 years, Barbara Bush, died in April 2018.

