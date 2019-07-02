Society

Arnold Schwarzenegger goes undercover as car salesman in campaign promoting electric cars

"On behalf of big oil, I want to thank you for choosing muscle cars that use gasoline. Long live the American muscles."

Would anyone buy a car from this man?

That's former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger, who went undercover to tell would-be electric car buyers to instead buy muscle cars that burn gas.

It's really part of an off-the-cuff ad campaign promoting electric cars, which Schwarzenegger is now a big fan of.

"Carpool lanes are for sissies. I support the oil company monopoly. Can a battery-powered car do this?" says Schwarzenegger. The ad continues with a customer saying, "No, no,no! I think this will piss off my neighbors!" Schwarzenegger adds, "This is your lucky day. Anyone that buys a car today, gets a free bumper sticker. I'll be back."

The "Kicking Gas" ad is part of a campaign by Veloz, a consortium of more than 40 automakers, utility companies and government agencies to promote electric car use in California.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyenvironmentfunny videoadvertisingarnold schwarzeneggercarelectric vehiclescampaign
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Ridgecrest earthquake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
New state budget gives L.A. millions to fight homelessness
Despite horse deaths at Santa Anita, Breeders' Cup is coming to the track
Show More
Ridgecrest, Trona communities still reeling from violent earthquakes
VIDEO: Michigan couple rescue opossum struggling in lake
Video shows violent melee at Disneyland's Toontown
Disney's Freeform claps back against 'Little Mermaid' casting critics
25-year-old man shot, killed in Garden Grove home invasion
More TOP STORIES News