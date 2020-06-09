George Floyd

'We stand in solidarity': Santa Ana protesters continue seeking justice for George Floyd

By
SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- Our team coverage of the protests across the Southland takes us to Santa Ana where people marched through the downtown area on Monday.

The protest started near the Santa Ana courthouse and made its way to Fourth and French Street. Then, the protesters stopped in the middle of the intersection to listen to a couple of speakers.

Sergio, a Santa Ana resident, has attended seven protests in the last two weeks.

"I think it's important that we stand in solidarity with our black brothers and sisters, you know. It's important that when we see an injustice we stand up and we say something," said Sergio. "The only wrong thing to say is to say nothing, and so it's important that we come out and we voice our concerns with the system."

Sergio says he's noticed the protests are getting bigger as we head into the second week of Black Lives Matter protests.

