Wedding ceremony held above All Black Lives Matter mural in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A special wedding was held above the "All Black Lives Matter" mural in Hollywood.The groom, Alexander Fuller, was part of the team that painted the mural in front of the Chinese Theatre.He is a transgender man from Compton who advocates for the LGBTQ community.Due to the coronavirus his wedding was postponed - but he finally got the wedding of his dreams right above the mural he helped create.