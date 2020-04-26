Society

Coronavirus: West Coast Islamic Center in Orange County holds food drive to help community in need

Volunteers at the center expected to be able to help about 250 families.
ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- In Orange County, there was another example on Sunday of how neighbors are helping neighbors during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Members of the West Coast Islamic Center in Anaheim held a food drive on Sunday.

Each care package contained eggs, rice, fruits and other ingredients that are in high demand these days.

Volunteers worked all night to fill up the bags and then handed them out to people in need.

They expected to be able to help about 250 families.
