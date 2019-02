EMBED >More News Videos Here's what we know about those who died in a shooting at Borderline Bar & Grill. At least a dozen people were killed when a gunman opened fire.

Westboro Baptist Church members held signs, including one that read "God sent the shooter," as they gathered outside Thousand Oaks High School Monday morning.That specific sign appeared to reference the mass shooting at the Borderline Bar and Grill in Thousand Oaks , where 12 victims were shot and killed by a lone gunman. Thousand Oaks High School students were among the victims in the shooting.Other signs held by the group, which totaled less than five individuals, read, "God's wrath is revealed," "Destruction is imminent" and "The wages of sin is death."The event remained peaceful on both sides.The group was faced with a much larger group of counterprotesters who held signs of their own across the street. Some of the counter-protesters' signs read, "Pride = Love," "You are loved," "TOHS Pride," and "#TOStrong."Westboro Baptist Church sent out the following statement, in part, prior to Monday's event:Also, Dr. Mark McLaughlin, Superintendent of Conejo Valley Unified School District, released the following statement, in part, prior to Monday's event:The Westboro Baptist Church, which is based in Topeka, Kansas, is widely considered a hate group for its inflammatory speech - particularly against the LGBTQ community, soldiers and other religions.