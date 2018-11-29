Whaley Park has a new playground.The Long Beach park features two new play structures and features arts and science themes.Park officials said the theme compliments the programming at the Whaley Park Community Center.The park also has improvements complying with the Americans with Disabilities Act.Kids get to enjoy an adventure course.The Long Beach Symphony Instrument Petting Zoo was also a big hit.The "petting zoo" gives children the opportunity to create sounds with various instruments.The playground cost $910,000.It's the city's fourth playground to use Measure A tax funds.Measure A is a Long Beach ballot initiative approved by voters in 2016, as a 10-year sales tax to fund public infrastructure and public safety services.Long Beach officials said they will construct or update at least two more playgrounds.