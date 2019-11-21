What restaurants are open on Thanksgiving Day?

Not in the mood for cooking -- or cleaning -- this Thanksgiving? Several restaurants are willing to do the work for you!
Whether your family wants a traditional turkey or prefers to chow down on fast food, several restaurants and chains are opening their doors on Thanksgiving Day.
Keep in mind that if you plan on dining out this Thanksgiving, most restaurants will require a reservation in advance.
Here is a list of some popular restaurants that are open and others that are closed:
Resturants are listed in alphabetical order. Hours and availability may vary by location and are subject to change. Please contact the restaurant directly with any questions.
Applebee's: Select locations open
Bob Evans: Open
While a variety of take-out options are available, guests who dine in can have turkey, ham or steak plus three sides, bread and a slice of pie for $14.99.
The Capital Grille: Open
A Thanksgiving dinner, which includes slow-roasted turkey with brioche stuffing, is offered at $43 for adults and $15 for children.
Chipotle: Closed
Cracker Barrel: Open
The resturant has a variety of dine-in and take-out options for Thanksgiving, including its classic Turkey n' Dressing Meal and fresh baked pies.
Denny's: Open
Famous Dave's: Select locations open
Longhorn Steakhouse: Closed
Luby's: Open
Guests can choose between a Cornbread Dressing Stuffed Turkey Leg with one side or Classic Turkey & Cornbread Dressing with two holiday sides for $11.49.
Marie Callender's: Open
A Thanksgiving dinner, which includes a roasted turkey or oven-baked ham, is available for adults at $22.99 and kids at $8.99.
McDonald's: Select locations open
Olive Garden: Closed
Panera Bread: Closed
Seasons 52: Open
The restaurant is serving Thanksgiving classics all day at $32.95 for adults and $14 for children.
Red Lobster: Closed
Red Robin: Closed
Ruth's Chris: Open
A traditional three-course holiday feast is $41.95 for adults and $14.95 for kids.
